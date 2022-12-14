Similar news

What is the N155 line?

The N155 line connects Paris Saint-Lazare station to Poissy via Porte d'Asnières, Cormeilles-en-Parisis, Frette-Montigny, Herblay, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Conflans Fin-d'Oise, Maurecourt and Andrésy.

It also serves the Pont Neuf and Stade Mazières stops in Carrières-sous-Poissy.

A real relay for the daytime offer (train), the N155 line allows you to travel at night, 7 days a week, all year round. It offers 4 round trips from 11:20 p.m. to 4:45 a.m.

An adapted and secure service

In order to travel with peace of mind, a wake-up service at the stop is set up. When you get off, you just have to tell the driver your point of descent. If you fall asleep, it will wake you up when you arrive at your destination.

Finally, for your safety on board, all vehicles operating on this line will be equipped with a video protection system in direct contact with our checkpoint and the police forces.

How much will my trip cost?

The price of the journey is set at €2.50 as on all regular lines.

Whatever your situation, to travel in order, please validate your ticket.