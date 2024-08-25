Similar news

The renumbering of your lines is accompanied by a new SMS code

From Monday 2 September 2024, to be in order, send "BUS" + the number of the line you are taking to 93100.

Examples: BUS1201, BUS1237, BUS1221...

The SMS ticket is always valid for 1 hour without transfers. The price remains unchanged, at the price of the boarding ticket, i.e. €2.50.

(+ possible cost of SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS. Price of the ticket debited from your phone bill).

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free

You can also follow our news on X: @CPConflu_IDFM

See you soon in your territory!