Similar news

Several lines in the Centre and Sud Yvelines territory are changing their schedules from Monday 9 March 2026:

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Line 5307 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5311 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5313 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5330 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5334 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5337 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5348 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5349 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5359 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5367 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5371 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5211 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5224 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5242 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5278 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 7806 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 7812 : new leaflet available here.

In addition, a new practical and innovative service will be deployed at all the stops on these lines: a QR code will allow you to access the next time your bus passes. All you have to do is scan the code with your smartphone to get the updated information immediately.