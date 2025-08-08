Similar news

Several lines in the Centre and Sud Yvelines territory are changing their schedules from Monday 9 March 2026:
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line 5307 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5311 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5313 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5330 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5334 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5337 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5348: new leaflet available here.
- Line 5349 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5359: new leaflet available here.
- Line 5367 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5371 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5211 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5224 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5242 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 5278 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 7806 : new leaflet available here.
- Line 7812 : new leaflet available here.
In addition, a new practical and innovative service will be deployed at all the stops on these lines: a QR code will allow you to access the next time your bus passes. All you have to do is scan the code with your smartphone to get the updated information immediately.
To calculate your route, look for your bus's departure times, consult traffic information, download the Île-de-France Mobilités app!
Remember to subscribe to your line to receive real-time traffic information.
You can also follow our news on X (Ex Twitter): @CSYvelines_IDFM
See you soon in your territory!