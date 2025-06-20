Similar news

In order to reduce our environmental impact, we are changing our practices to limit the use of paper. Every year, thousands of leaflets are printed and distributed, but a large part of them are rarely consulted before being thrown away.
This volume represents a significant consumption of natural resources.
This decision is part of an eco-responsible approach that has been underway for several years:
- Waste reduction
- Less paper waste
- Less distribution-related transport
Where can I check your opening hours?
Passenger information remains fully accessible:
📱 Île-de-France Mobilités app (Android / iOS)
💻 Website Ile-de-France Mobilités > Getting around > Schedules
🚌 Timetables posted at stops and in vehicles
📞 Toll-free telephone service: 0 800 10 20 20
🤝 Our agents at the station or on board remain at your disposal to assist you
🖨️ One-time printing on demand by contacting our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20