Similar news

Your summer hours are 100% dematerialized

Dematerialised timesheets, a choice for the environment

In order to reduce our environmental impact, we are changing our practices to limit the use of paper. Every year, thousands of leaflets are printed and distributed, but a large part of them are rarely consulted before being thrown away.

This volume represents a significant consumption of natural resources.

This decision is part of an eco-responsible approach that has been underway for several years:

  • Waste reduction
  • Less paper waste
  • Less distribution-related transport

Where can I check your opening hours?

Passenger information remains fully accessible:

📱 Île-de-France Mobilités app (Android / iOS)

💻 Website Ile-de-France Mobilités > Getting around > Schedules

🚌 Timetables posted at stops and in vehicles

📞 Toll-free telephone service: 0 800 10 20 20

🤝 Our agents at the station or on board remain at your disposal to assist you

🖨️ One-time printing on demand by contacting our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20

Find below the schedules of your lines:

