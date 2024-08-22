All Ile-de-France Mobilités closed bicycle parking facilities are:
· Accessible 24/7
· Secured by access control via a Navigo pass
· Located as close as possible to the train stations
· Easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)
· Equipped with inflation station and toolbox
The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo monthly, Navigo senior, Imagine R).
For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:
· Daily pass: 2 €
· Monthly subscription: €10
· Annual subscription: €30
Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.
A question? You can reach us by phone on 01 30 94 77 77 from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except public holidays).