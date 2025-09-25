Similar news

Bicycle parking is one of the answers to the new travel needs of Ile-de-France residents. Replacing the car with the bicycle to get to the station allows you to avoid traffic jams and parking difficulties while reducing your environmental impact and staying active on a daily basis.
With the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking, the bike + public transport combo is easier than you imagine!
Discover the Bicycle Parking near your train station on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cartes/parkings-velos
On the territory of Sénart, 3 Bicycle Parking Lots are waiting for your bike in:
- Cesson train station:
With 40 places in secure lockers.
- Lieusaint-Moissy train station :
With 60 spaces in secure lockers on the Moissy-Cramayel side
With 60 spaces in secure lockers on the Lieusaint side (station garden)
Bicycle parking, the soft mobility service for all
The Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking offers you quality parking without constraints with:
- open 24/7,
- a location as close as possible to train stations and stations,
- secure hoops to hang your bike,
- a video protection service,
- ancillary equipment such as sockets for electrically assisted bicycles, bicycle pumps, repair and maintenance kits.
The Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lots are free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo, Navigo imagine R, Navigo senior). The self-access shelters are accessible to all, without subscription or reservation. For other users of the secure lockers, three subscription formulas are offered:
- Daily pass: 2 €
- Monthly subscription: €10
- Annual subscription: €30