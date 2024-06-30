Similar news

Some lines in the Montmorency Valley territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on Friday, July 19, 2024.
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line 1510 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1511 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1512 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1514 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1515 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1516 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1527 : Find the details of these disruptions.
- Line 1537 : Find the details of these disruptions.
Paralympic Torch Relay on Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Two lines in the Montmorency Valley are impacted by the passage of the Paralympic Flame on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line 1515: Find the details of these disturbances.
- Line 1537: Find the details of these disturbances.
Timetables for some adapted lines
- From 20 July to 1 September 2024, the offer of lines 1511, 1515, 1516, 1527 and 1537 is adapted
- From 2 to 15 September 2024, the offer of lines 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516 and 1517 is adapted
Find details of the timetables for these lines and all the lines in your area on the Ile-de-France Mobilités website.
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.