Similar news

This summer, the timetables of your Montmorency Valley lines are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Some bus lines will be modified on the occasion of the passage of the Olympic Flame 2024. We explain everything to you.

Some lines in the Montmorency Valley territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on Friday, July 19, 2024.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Paralympic Torch Relay on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Two lines in the Montmorency Valley are impacted by the passage of the Paralympic Flame on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Impacts on the network in Île-de-France

Timetables for some adapted lines

  • From 20 July to 1 September 2024, the offer of lines 1511, 1515, 1516, 1527 and 1537 is adapted
  • From 2 to 15 September 2024, the offer of lines 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516 and 1517 is adapted

Find details of the timetables for these lines and all the lines in your area on the Ile-de-France Mobilités website.

For more information

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.

