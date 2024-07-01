Remember to renew your imagine R plan!

The end of the school year is approaching and so is the summer holidays... To leave with peace of mind, remember to (re)subscribe now!

Rates for those under 26 years old

Travel unlimited, anywhere in Île-de-France with the Imagine R Student and School packages for €374.40 per year.

And think about it! With your package, benefit from good deals, discounts and advantages in many brands, cinema, restaurants, fashion and more!

What is the imagine R package?

The imagine R package supports young people under the age of 26 for unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France region.

  • This is the cheapest ticket if you travel regularly
  • It offers 50% savings compared to the prices of the Navigo Annual pass.
  • It is an "all-zone" package that allows unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week.
  • It gives access to all modes of transport: bus, tram, metro, RER, train and night bus (ex-Noctilien), with the exception of the Orlyval and Filéo shuttles, the TGV in Île-de-France and the rail networks outside Île-de-France.
Find out + about the imagine R package and its advantages here

Did you know?

The department of Seine-Saint-Denis grants, under certain conditions, a refund of part of the package.

Check your eligibility in the simulator here