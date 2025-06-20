What is the Imagine R plan?
It accompanies young people under the age of 26 for unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France.
- This is the cheapest ticket if you travel regularly
- It offers 50% savings compared to the price of the annual Navigo pass
- It is an "all-zone" package that allows unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week
- It gives access to all modes of transport: bus, tram, metro, RER, train and night bus with the exception of the Orlyval shuttle, the TGV in Île-de-France and the rail networks outside Île-de-France.
Did you know?
The LaBaz website by the Île-de-France Region offers a 100€ subsidy for high school students for the Imagine R package. For the year 2025-2026, the campaign will open in September 2025.