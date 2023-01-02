Secure parking for your bike in 5 stations in the Paris Saclay area!

To make it easier for you to get around by bike, Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with a secure bicycle parking service near the RER stations of Bures-sur-Yvette, Gif-sur-Yvette, Le Guichet, Lozère and Massy-Palaiseau.

All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

• accessible 24/7

• secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection

• Sheltered and illuminated

• located as close as possible to train stations

• Easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)

• Equipped with inflation station and toolbox

The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo senior pricing, Imagine R).

For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:

• Daily pass: €4

• Monthly subscription: €10

• Annual subscription: €30

Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.

To subscribe, find all the terms and details of the pricing

A question? You can reach us:

• by phone, on 0 806 079 231, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except public holidays)

• on the contact form

For + information on the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/services-de-mobilite/velo/parkings-velo  