All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:
• accessible 24/7
• secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection
• Sheltered and illuminated
• located as close as possible to train stations
• Easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)
• Equipped with inflation station and toolbox
The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo senior pricing, Imagine R).
For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:
• Daily pass: €4
• Monthly subscription: €10
• Annual subscription: €30
Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.
A question? You can reach us:
• by phone, on 0 806 079 231, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except public holidays)
• on the contact form
For + information on the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/services-de-mobilite/velo/parkings-velo