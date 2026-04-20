Similar news

Your 6254 line will change from 20 April 2026!
From now on, your line runs later, until 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
The "De Lattre de Tassigny" stop also becomes "Pôle sportif Mazeaud" with a service in both directions.
On April 20, 2026, there is no need to hurry: line 6254 runs until 10 p.m
Published on
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New timetable on line 6254 from Saint-Cyr l'Ecole
Your 6254 line will change from 20 April 2026!
From now on, your line runs later, until 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
The "De Lattre de Tassigny" stop also becomes "Pôle sportif Mazeaud" with a service in both directions.