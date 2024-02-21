Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number. Your territory, Roissy Est, will benefit from this new numbering from 22 April 2024.
Why is the number of my bus line changing?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,500 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 15 bus lines that bear the number 3!
How do I find my way around the new numbers?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Roissy Est area, all bus lines will now start with 21.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over to facilitate the transition. (e.g. 16 becomes 2116, etc.)
Also, all of your school lines are now renamed, putting an end to antenna systems (712 ABCDE for example) in favor of a single number per circuit.
What will this new issue bring me?
You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number! Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.