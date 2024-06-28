Similar news

Why is the bus network impacted by the Paris 2024 Games?

During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Loing Valley - Nemours area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games.

The offer of lines 4, 5 and 34 exp is adapted from Monday to Sunday, from 08 July to 15 September 2024