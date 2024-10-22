Similar news

Find below the provisional status of the services provided
Services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1225, 1227, 1232, 1233 and 1239.
These traffic forecasts remain valid until 02 March 2025 (inclusive).
Discover below the detailed timetables for your weekday routes (Monday to Friday), as well as for Saturday and Sunday.
These traffic forecasts are subject to operational contingencies.
Last updated on February 14th, 2025 at 11:37 am
On Monday, January 27, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 26th, 2025 at 04:51 PM
On Sunday, January 26, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1221, 1227 and 1232 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 25th, 2025 at 02:24 PM
On Saturday, January 25, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227 and 1232 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on January 24th, 2025 at 02:31 pm
On Friday, January 24, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on 23 January 2025 at 14:31
On Thursday, January 23, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on 22 January 2025 at 14:46
On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 21 January 2025 at 14:10
On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 20 January 2025 at 15:13
On Monday, January 20, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1207, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1257 and 1255 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on 19 January 2025 at 15:13
On Sunday, January 19, 2025, services will be provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1221, 1227 and 1232 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 18 January 2025 at 15:02
On Saturday, January 18, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227 and 1232 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on 17 January 2025 at 15:02
On Friday, January 17, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 16 January 2025 at 16:44
On Thursday, January 16, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 15th, 2025 at 03:56 PM
On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 14 January at 17:00
On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 13 at 05:25 PM
On Monday, January 13, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1205, 1206, 1221, 1222, 1227, 1232, 1233, 1239, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 12 January at 17:24
On Sunday, January 12, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 11 at 05:37 PM
On Saturday, January 11, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 10 January at 15:26
On Friday, January 10, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222, 1227, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 9 January at 16:42
On Thursday, January 9, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222, 1227, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on 8 January at 16:36
On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222, 1227, 1255 and 1257 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on January 7 at 04:12 PM
On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222, 1227, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 6 at 04:57 PM
On Monday, January 6, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222, 1227, 1255 and 1257 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 5 at 04:52 PM
On Saturday, January 4, 2025, services will be provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
!!! No service will be provided on Sunday, January 5
Recently updated on January 3 at 5:14 pm
On Friday, January 3, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Recently updated on January 2 at 5:27 pm
On Thursday, January 2, 2025, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on January 1st at 06:15 PM
On Tuesday, December 31, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
!!! No service will be provided on Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Last updated on December 30 at 05:09 PM
On Monday 30 December, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1204, 1206, 1222 and 1227 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on December 29 at 11:42 PM
On Saturday, December 28, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
!!! No service will be provided on Sunday, December 29
Last updated on December 27 at 05:24 PM
On Friday 27 December, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on December 26 at 04:22 PM
On Thursday 26 December, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on December 25 at 04:31 PM
On Tuesday, December 24, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1222 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
!!! No service will be provided on Wednesday, December 25
Last updated on 23 December at 16:00
On Monday, December 23, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1203, 1222 and 1227 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on December 23 at 6:35 pm
On Saturday, December 21, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202 and 1227 despite the ongoing social movement.
!!! No service will be provided on Sunday, December 22
Last updated on December 20, 2024 at 3:23 PM
On Friday, December 20, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1227 and 1255 despite the social movement still underway.
Last updated on December 19, 2024 at 5:06 PM
On Thursday, December 19, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1227 and 1255 despite the social movement still underway.
Last updated on December 18, 2024 at 4:13 PM
On Wednesday 18 December, services are provided on lines 1201, 1202, 1227 and 1255 despite the social movement still ongoing.
Last updated on December 17, 2024 at 3:44 PM
On Tuesday, December 17, services are provided on lines 1227, 1201 and 1202 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on December 16, 2024 at 6:16 pm
On Monday, December 16, services are provided on lines 1227, 1201 and 1202 despite the social movement still underway.
Last updated on December 15th, 2024 at 9:05 pm
On Sunday, December 15, no service will be provided.
Last updated on December 13, 2024 at 4:26 PM
On Saturday, December 14, services are provided on lines 1227, 1201 and 1202 despite the ongoing social movement.
Last updated on December 13th, 2024 at 04:12 PM
On Friday 13 December, services will be provided on lines 1255 (school services only), 1227, 1201 and 1202.
Last updated on December 13th, 2024 at 1:53 pm