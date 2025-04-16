Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to celebrate and adopt the practice of cycling. Thus, in the territory of Sénart, Île-de-France Mobilités organizes bicycle repair stands in stations.

Meet our teams at Cesson station on Thursday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Lieusaint-Moissy station on May 27, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts.