Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to celebrate and adopt the practice of cycling. Thus, in the Montmorency Valley, Île-de-France Mobilités organises bike repair stands at the Ermont - Eaubonne station.

Meet our teams on the forecourt of the Ermont - Eaubonne station, in front of the regulation station on Tuesday 27 May from 16:00 to 19:00.

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts (pad - brake cable - inner tube etc...).