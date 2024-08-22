Remember to renew your imagine R 2024-2025 package!

Published on

1 min reading

The end of the school year is approaching and so is the summer holidays... To leave with peace of mind, remember to (re)subscribe now!

What is the imagine R package?

The imagine R package supports young people under the age of 26 for unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France region.

  • This is the cheapest ticket if you travel regularly
  • It offers 50% savings compared to the prices of the Navigo Annual pass.
  • It is an "all-zone" package that allows unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week.
  • It gives access to all modes of transport: bus, tram, metro, RER, train and night bus (ex-Noctilien), with the exception of the Orlyval and Filéo shuttles, the TGV in Île-de-France and the rail networks outside Île-de-France.
Find out + about the imagine R package and its advantages here

Did you know?

The Yvelines department grants, under certain conditions, a refund of part of the package.

Check your eligibility in the simulator here