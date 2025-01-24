Morning Shopping Advance
The schedules of the races serving the Lycée International are brought forward by 10 to 15 minutes. Arrivals to the school will now take place at 7:45 a.m. and 8:35/39 a.m.
Relocation of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye station stop
Departures and arrivals at the Saint-Germain-en-Laye station will now be on rue Thiers (Château), and no longer on rue de la Surintendance.
Temporary removal stop "Place royale/Gambetta" inS-aint-Germain-en-Laye
The temporary drop-off stop Place Royale/Gambetta in Saint-Germain-en-Layeis marked only in the Maisons-Laffitte direction towards Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
Systematic stop at Strasbourg-Curie
The "Strasbourg-Curie" stop on the diversion route will be systematically served.
Several departures on weekdays between 7:00 and 7:35 a.m.
- 3 departures from Maisons-Laffitte station at 7:10 am, 7:25 am and 7:30 am
- 1 departure at 7:35 am from the "Rue de Romilly" stop