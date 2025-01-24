Readjustment of the timetable for line 2 (Maisons-Laffitte <> , Saint-Germain-en-Laye) from 27 January 2025

From 27 January, several adjustments have been made to the timetables and service of line 2. These changes are intended to better meet your needs and take into account the impacts of the work in progress.

Morning Shopping Advance

The schedules of the races serving the Lycée International are brought forward by 10 to 15 minutes. Arrivals to the school will now take place at 7:45 a.m. and 8:35/39 a.m.

Relocation of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye station stop

Departures and arrivals at the Saint-Germain-en-Laye station will now be on rue Thiers (Château), and no longer on rue de la Surintendance.

Temporary removal stop "Place royale/Gambetta" inS-aint-Germain-en-Laye

The temporary drop-off stop Place Royale/Gambetta in Saint-Germain-en-Layeis marked only in the Maisons-Laffitte direction towards Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Systematic stop at Strasbourg-Curie

The "Strasbourg-Curie" stop on the diversion route will be systematically served.

Several departures on weekdays between 7:00 and 7:35 a.m.

  • 3 departures from Maisons-Laffitte station at 7:10 am, 7:25 am and 7:30 am
  • 1 departure at 7:35 am from the "Rue de Romilly" stop

