Similar news

A special system will be put in place during the 5 weekends of traffic interruption on line L between Paris - La Défense and Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche:
- Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August
- Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September
- Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September
- Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September
- Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 October
To allow you to join the RER A in Saint-Germain-en-Laye during the weekends of works, line 10 will benefit from additional trips and extended schedules.
Our agents will be on the ground to inform and guide you if necessary.
Line 10 Mairie de Marly-le-Roi ↔ Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saturday and Sunday
- To Saint-Germain-en-Laye: first departure at 5:00 am and last departure at 11:50 pm
- To Marly-le-Roi: first departure at 6:30 am and last departure at 1:20 am