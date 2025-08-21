Similar news

A special system will be put in place during the 5 weekends of traffic interruption on line L between Paris - La Défense and Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche:

Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August

Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September

Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 October

To allow you to join the RER A in Saint-Germain-en-Laye during the weekends of works, line 10 will benefit from additional trips and extended schedules.

Our agents will be on the ground to inform and guide you if necessary.