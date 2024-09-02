Similar news

From 2 September 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités is changing the offer in the region, accompanied by a renumbering in order to improve the readability of the bus lines in the Cergy-Pontoise Confluence area.

Why does the line number change?

The Ile-de-France bus network is made up of about 1,900 lines, with numbering systems that coexist, but are not alike.

Currently, there are very differentnames (1, TEx, 340, 95-02, 11L) and duplicates in line numbers (there are 32 lines on the current bus network), which complicates the understanding of the network.

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Cergy-Pontoise Confluence area, all bus lines now start with 12.

We invite you to consult the news concerning the regional renumbering by clicking here.