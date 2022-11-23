Similar news

Your contacts are changing in the territory of Flying Lands

From January 1, 2023, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

And on the territory's Twitter account@Envol_IDFM

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines. We explain everything in the video below:

