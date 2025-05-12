Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to celebrate and adopt the practice of cycling. Thus, in the Cœur d'Essonne area, Île-de-France Mobilités organises bicycle repair stands in stations.

Meet our teams at Juvisy-sur-Orge station on Mondays 12 and 26 May from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts.