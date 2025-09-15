Similar news

The teams of your Cœur d'Essonne territory come to meet you, on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on:

September 17, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Croix Blanche (bus stop: ZI Croix blanche).

September 18, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Brétigny-sur-Orge station (Brossolette side).

September 19, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station (Place side).

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Cœur d'Essonne area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

To find out more about the news in your area, go to our X account: @CoeurEs_IDFM