Similar news

The teams of your Greater Versailles territory come to meet you on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Satory Mobilab in Versailles.

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or request for information on the tickets offered and services offered on the territory of Greater Versailles.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

To find out more about the news in your territory, go to our X account: @Versailles_IDFM