Similar news

The teams in your Montmorency Valley area are coming to meet you, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to find out about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at Ermont Eaubonne station from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Montmorency Valley.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

To find out more about the news in your territory, go to our X account: @Mtmorency_IDFM