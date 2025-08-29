Similar news

Let's talk about mobility together!

On the occasion of the European Mobility Week, we are coming to meet you to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on:

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. , at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

, at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station Saturday 20 September 2025 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Rue de Paris in Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered on the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine.

We look forward to seeing many of you!