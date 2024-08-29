Similar news

The teams of your Montmorency Valley territory come to meet you, on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, September 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ermont Eaubonne station

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered on the territory of Vallée de Montmorency.

We look forward to seeing many of you!