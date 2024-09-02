Similar news

The teams in your Sénart area are coming to meet you, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you:

At Lieusaint station: Monday, September 16, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, September 17 from 6:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At Combs-la-Ville station: Wednesday 18 September 2024 from 6:40 am to 8:30 am and Thursday 19 September from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

At Cesson station: Wednesday 18 September from 4.30 pm to 6 pm and Thursday 19 September from 6.40 am to 8.30 am

At Savigny-le-Temple station: Friday, September 20, 2024 from 6:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At the Trait d'Union stop at Carré Sénart: Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Sénart area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!