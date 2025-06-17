Similar news

Registrations for the school transport card for the year 2025/2026 are open! Get informed and subscribe to this transport card now.
Who is the school transport card for?
The school bus transport card (e.g. Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.
(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.
Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.
In addition, this card is issued by the bus operator in your area following a subscription.
Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
Eligibility requirements:
The card is not valid on weekends, during school holidays, on another line or to make more than one round trip per day.
To obtain this card, the following conditions must be met:
- Be enrolled in a PUBLIC or PRIVATE educational establishment under contract.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the year of subscription.
- Reside in Ile-de-France.
- Be a day student or a half-boarder.
- Be at school more than 3 km from your home (shortest pedestrian route).
- If your child is enrolled in high school, the amount will depend on the number of sections covered (contact us by email [email protected] for information)
In addition, if the journey includes more than 4 sections (distance varies according to the section limits, but in general in the case of a journey of more than 7 km on the bus line), the card is not subsidised by the Department and it then becomes more expensive than an imagineR package.
Exemption for the municipality of Oncy-sur-Ecole – line 4346:
An exemption from the 3-kilometre rule has been granted by the CD91 for pupils from Oncy-sur-Ecole attending the Jean Rostand secondary school in Milly-la-Forêt.
Rates and conditions for the municipalities of the Val d'Essonne Community of Municipalities:
Auvernaux, Ballancourt-sur-Essonne, Baulne, Cerny, Champcueil, Chevannes, D'Huison-Longueville, Echarcon, Fontenay-le-Vicomte, Guigneville-sur-Essonne, Itteville La Ferté-Alais, Leudeville, Mennecy, Nainville-les-Roches, Ormoy, Orveau, Saint-Vrain, Vayres-sur-Essonne, Vert-le-Grand, Vert-le-Petit
- Application for a card completed, signed and with the stamp of the school (no need for a renewal stamp)
- The Community of Communes pays part of the card: in view of this aid, parents must send us a payment by cheque for the amount corresponding to the number of sections payable to KEOLIS (table below):
Rates and conditions for the municipality of Maisse:
• Application for a card completed, signed and with the stamp of the school (stamp not needed in case of renewal)
• The municipality of Maisse is responsible for part of the map. In view of this aid, parents must send us a cheque for the amount corresponding to the number of sections payable to KEOLIS (table below):
Rates and conditions for other municipalities:
• Application for a card completed, signed and with the stamp of the school (stamp not needed in case of renewal)
• Parents must send us a payment by cheque for the amount corresponding to the number of sections payable to KEOLIS (table below):
How do I get my school transportation card:
You must return the following file:
• Application for a school card (Registration Form) completed, signed and with the stamp of the school
• Your payment by cheque, payable to KEOLIS at the following address:
TISSE – Bondoufle Bus Operational Centre
School Card Service
5 rue du Canal
91070 BONDOUFLE
Questions about your school transport card?
You can contact us by email: [email protected] (please indicate School Service in the subject line) and by phone at 01 80 96 31 87.