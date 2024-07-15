Similar news

The Bus School Card (CSB) allows you to make a single daily round trip between the student's home and school on a regular OPTILE approved bus line (origin-destination determined for the school year).

Conditions of access to the school bus card

Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained.

Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.

Attend a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class and be enrolled in a public or private school and under an association contract.

Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder.

Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school.

*Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.

How do I subscribe/renew the Optile School Card?

Renewal

You have received your file, remember to change your information.

You will return your completed form to:

Ile-de-France Seine et Oise

School Maps Service

13 Rue de la Tréate

95310 Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône

1st subscription

Download your registration form

Complete it and have it validated by your middle school/high school

The application must only be returned by post, duly completed, signed and stamped by the school, with payment by cheque payable to Francilité Seine et Oise at the address below:

Only complete files will be processed, any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the families.

Only applications received by mail will be processed, no applications will be accepted on site.