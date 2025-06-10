Who is the school bus card for?

The school bus transport card (formerly the Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.

(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).

It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.

Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.

In addition, this card is issued by the bus network operator following a subscription.

Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Eligibility requirements:

In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:

Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained .

. Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.

on September 1st of the school year of subscription. Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle or high school.

or Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions).

from the school The subscription must take place before 31 October 2025*

* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.

How to subscribe or renew the school bus card?

*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.

*Only applications received by mail will be processed. No applications will be accepted on site.

Subscription steps: