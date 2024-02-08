The Imagine'R package

For the inhabitants of the 17 municipalities of Seine-et-Marne of the Roissy Pays de France agglomeration community, the registration procedures are as follows:

Registration files are available from June in the town halls.

The deadline for submitting the application to the town hall for middle and high school students is December 31, 2023 (except for newcomers and students after the baccalaureate, until March 30, 2024).

The price for middle school students is €56*.

The price for high school and university students is €179*.

*For the municipalities of Compans, Le Mesnil-Amelot, Mauregard, Mitry-Mory, Othis, Rouvres inquire at the town hall for prices or via the email address [email protected]

Please note that to benefit from these rates, it is imperative to submit the application to your town hall.

For the other municipalities of Seine-et-Marne, registrations must be done online. All the information here.