The Imagine'R package
The imagine'R package allows your child to travel throughout the Ile-de-France region all year round.
For the inhabitants of the 25 municipalities of the Val d'Oise of the Roissy Pays de France agglomeration community, the registration procedures are as follows:
- Registration files are available from June in the town halls.
- The deadline for submitting the application to the town hall for middle and high school students is December 31 of the current school year (except for newcomers and students after the baccalaureate, until March 30 of the current school year).
- The price for middle school students is €56.
- The price for high school and university students is 179€.
Please note that to benefit from these rates, it is imperative to submit the application to your town hall.
For the other municipalities of the Val d'Oise, registrations must be done online. All the information here.
For the inhabitants of the commune of Bonneuil-en-France, check with the town hall for prices.
The regular bus school card (Optile card)
The Optile school transport card is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip during the school period between home and the school (this card does not allow travel during school holidays, weekends and public holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education. (under 18 years of age on 1 September of the current year)
Kindergarten students are not eligible for an Optile school card.
To benefit from this card, you must live more than 3 km from the school (distance assessed on the basis of a journey made on foot).
In addition, this card is issued by our services after sending the registration form before 31 October of the year to the following address:
Lieu dit de la Maladrerie - route de Paris - 77990 Le Mesnil Amelot
Rates according to your municipality of residence:
- For the inhabitants of the 25 municipalities* of the Val d'Oise of the Roissy Pays de France agglomeration community: €17
For the inhabitants of Lassy: 66.02€
- For all the other municipalities of the Val d'Oise served by the lines of the Roissy Ouest territory: 125.52€
*For the municipality of Roissy-en-France, the card is free.
In case of loss, contact the School Service at [email protected] who will issue you with a duplicate.
Editing a duplicate costs €18.