The Imagine'R package

The imagine'R package allows your child to travel throughout the Ile-de-France region all year round.

For the inhabitants of the 25 municipalities of the Val d'Oise of the Roissy Pays de France agglomeration community, the registration procedures are as follows:

Registration files are available from June in the town halls.

The deadline for submitting the application to the town hall for middle and high school students is December 31 of the current school year (except for newcomers and students after the baccalaureate, until March 30 of the current school year).

The price for middle school students is €56.

The price for high school and university students is 179€.

Please note that to benefit from these rates, it is imperative to submit the application to your town hall.

For the other municipalities of the Val d'Oise, registrations must be done online. All the information here.

For the inhabitants of the commune of Bonneuil-en-France, check with the town hall for prices.