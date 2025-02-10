Rule n°1: Priority to the tramway in all circumstances
Rule n°2: The tramway track is strictly reserved for it
Rule No. 3: At intersections, check your blind spots
Rule n°4: One tram can hide another
Tramway and security: the right reflexes around the T9
Be careful around the tram, it weighs as much as 30 rhinos. Here are some instructions to follow for your safety when travelling near the tramway tracks.
