Tramway and security: the right reflexes around the T9

Be careful around the tram, it weighs as much as 30 rhinos. Here are some instructions to follow for your safety when travelling near the tramway tracks.

Rule n°1: Priority to the tramway in all circumstances

Rule n°2: The tramway track is strictly reserved for it

Rule No. 3: At intersections, check your blind spots

Rule n°4: One tram can hide another

