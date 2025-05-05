Similar news

The Marly-le-Roi station hub will be completely redeveloped in 2025.
The aim of this development project is to secure the various spaces between modes of transport (buses, cars, cyclists and pedestrians) and to create a spacious and green space in front of the station square.
- From 28 April to 13 June 2025 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm: Gare de Marly-le-Roi – Parvis will not be served by line 10 in the direction of Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye - Rue Thiers. Please refer to the Gare de Marly-le-Roi – Bèque stop.
Provisional schedule of the works:
- From April 28, 2025 to June 13, 2025 on Alfred Couturier Street
- From June to October 2025: several axes: intersection of rue Henri Bouilhet, Avenue du Général Leclerc, RD7
The actors of this project are: Île-de-France Mobilités, the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine Agglomeration Community, the city of Marly-le-Roi and the Yvelines Department.
