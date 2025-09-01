Similar news

In Paris without moving from your seat. Direct access to Paris - Porte d'Orléans from 13 municipalities in the Cœur d'Essonne territory in 75 minutes* average travel time. TO FIND OUT EVERYTHING ABOUT YOUR LINES: Île-de-France Mobilités app iledefrance-mobilites.fr > Get around @CoeurEs_IDFM Logos: Cœur d'Essonne Agglomération – Île-de-France Mobilités
The 9114 line, fast and direct
From Arpajon, line 9114 is direct between Ballainvilliers and Paris by taking the RN20 serving the strategic stops located on the axis. Its schedules are designed to meet the travel needs of working people, with morning and evening trips from Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m.
The 9118 line, practical and connected
The 9118 line facilitates, from Monday to Friday, connections between the different modes of transport by serving many centres of life and activity, in particular through:
- The Longjumeau Hospital
- The stations of Épinay-sur-Orge (RER C) and Longjumeau (Tram T12),
- The Champarts business park in Chilly-Mazarin,
- La ZAC de la Croix-Blanche
Whether you are an employee, a student or on a one-off trip, the 9114 and 9118 lines offer you an efficient alternative to the private car, avoiding parking constraints and facilitating your connections to Paris.