How does it work?

Send code BUS + Line number at 93100 by SMS for example BUS3101, BUS3139, BUSN142.. -For DRTs: TAD31 to 93100 by SMS

-For evening buses: SOIR31 to 93100 by SMS Receive your SMS Ticket Travel on your line

Valid for 1 hour without connections at a cost of 2.50 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS). This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually on the bus line used. You will be charged to your mobile bill.

Still have questions? Our control and humanization agents are present on the network to support and inform you.