How does it work?

Send code:

BUS + Line number at 93100 by SMS for example BUS6501, BUS6542, BUSN155...

at by SMS for example BUS6501, BUS6542, BUSN155... For TàD: TAD65 to 93100 by SMS

TAD65 to by SMS For evening buses: SOIR65 to 93100 by SMS

Receive your SMS Ticket

Valid for 1 hour without connections at a cost of 2.50 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS). This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually on the bus line used. You will be charged to your mobile bill.

Still have questions? Our agents are present on the lines to support and inform you.