A new secure parking lot for your bike at Lieusaint Moissy station!

To make it easier for you to get around by bike, Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with a secure bicycle parking service near the Lieusaint Moissy train station. Opening of the car park on 13 March 2024 on the Moissy side.

Photo of the Lieusaint Moissy bicycle parking lot

All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

  • accessible 24/7
  • secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection
  • sheltered and illuminated
  • located as close as possible to the train stations
  • easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)
  • equipped with inflation station and toolbox

The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo monthly, Navigo senior, Imagine R).

For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:

  • Daily pass: €4
  • Monthly subscription: €10
  • Annual subscription: €30

Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.

To subscribe to the service, find all the terms and details of the pricing

A question? You can reach us by phone at the Bicycle Parking Management Centre 01 59 00 12 37, Monday to Saturday from 6.30 am to 8 pm (price of a local call)

