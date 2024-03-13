All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

accessible 24/7

secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection

sheltered and illuminated

located as close as possible to the train stations

easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)

equipped with inflation station and toolbox

The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo monthly, Navigo senior, Imagine R).

For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:

Daily pass: €4

Monthly subscription: €10

Annual subscription: €30

Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.