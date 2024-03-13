All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:
- accessible 24/7
- secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection
- sheltered and illuminated
- located as close as possible to the train stations
- easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)
- equipped with inflation station and toolbox
The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo monthly, Navigo senior, Imagine R).
For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:
- Daily pass: €4
- Monthly subscription: €10
- Annual subscription: €30
Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.
A question? You can reach us by phone at the Bicycle Parking Management Centre 01 59 00 12 37, Monday to Saturday from 6.30 am to 8 pm (price of a local call)