New line 1119: a faster link between La Roche-Guyon and Mantes-la-Jolie from 9 March 2026

Published on

1 min reading

From 9 March 2026, a new line will strengthen the transport offer in the region: line 1119 will directly connect La Roche-Guyon to Mantes-la-Jolie. Designed as a priority for working people, this new line will also provide a service to private schools in Mantois.

A more direct link to Mantes-la-Jolie station

Line 1119 will offer a more direct route to Mantes-la-Jolie station, facilitating connections with heavy modes and other bus lines.

Thanks to this optimised route, passengers will be able to benefit from:

  • Time savings of about 20 minutes compared to the 1111 line
  • Races with schedules set at the main entry and exit times of the private schools of Mantes-la-Jolie

A reinforcement for the 1111 line

The commissioning of line 1119 will also make it possible to strengthen line 1111, thus improving transport conditions, especially for schoolchildren.

This change aims to facilitate the movement of students and to improve the conditions of access to schools as well as to the Mantes-la-Jolie station.

Find your timetables on the Île-de-France Mobilités website: me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

To follow the news, follow us on our X @Vexin_IDFM account!

Similar news