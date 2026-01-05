Similar news

A more direct link to Mantes-la-Jolie station

Line 1119 will offer a more direct route to Mantes-la-Jolie station, facilitating connections with heavy modes and other bus lines.

Thanks to this optimised route, passengers will be able to benefit from:

Time savings of about 20 minutes compared to the 1111 line

Races with schedules set at the main entry and exit times of the private schools of Mantes-la-Jolie

A reinforcement for the 1111 line

The commissioning of line 1119 will also make it possible to strengthen line 1111, thus improving transport conditions, especially for schoolchildren.

This change aims to facilitate the movement of students and to improve the conditions of access to schools as well as to the Mantes-la-Jolie station.

Find your timetables on the Île-de-France Mobilités website: me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr