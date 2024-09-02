Similar news

Line 52, a new line for workers at the Zalando and Colissimo sites
- A new service to the Zalando and Colissimo sites on the ZAC du Tertre with line 52
- A passage every 30 minutes from 7:30 am to 9:30 am and from 4:20 pm to 6:20 pm and every hour the rest of the day
- The timetables of lines 51 and 52 adapted to the arrivals and departures of company employees at the "Parc A5", "Centre Aéronautique" and "SAFRAN Montereau" stops
- The "Villaroche Nord" and "Aérodrome de Villaroche" stops are served only by line 51 with a bus every 30 minutes.
- The service to the A5 park on Saturdays will be provided by line 52