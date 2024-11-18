Similar news

From 18 November 2024, the transport offer is changing in Bois-le-Roi!

A modification of the existing line 3440 makes it possible, in line with the city's new traffic directions, to provide a connection with the trains of the R line.

Thanks to these changes, 8 new connections are available to passengers with the R train at 6:39 am, 7:25 am, 7:50 am and 8:19 am in the morning and with those at 6:39 pm, 7:09 pm, 7:39 pm and 8:39 pm in the evening.

The new line 3447 is created and now serves the Brolles district. Its timetables, in line with the needs of passengers, allow connections with the R train at 6:09 am, 6:50 am and 7:08 am and with those of 6:09 pm and 8:09 pm.