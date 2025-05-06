Similar news

September 2025 back-to-school: your new schedules are available!
The new timetables are already available:
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- At the stops
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités website via the "Schedules" section
For the start of the 2025 school year, several lines in your area will benefit from adjusted schedules:
- Line 30-03 : optimised timetables during off-peak hours with line H at Franconville - Le Plessis Bouchard station
- Line 30-21 East and West : connections all day long with line J at Cormeilles en Parisis station
- Line 30-49 : adapted timetables to facilitate your connections with line H and RER C at Franconville - Le Plessis Bouchard station
- Line 1433 (new line):
- Weekdays: easier connections in Cormeilles during off-peak hours.
- Weekends: connections are provided in Cormeilles all day.