Similar news

Your back-to-school hours are available!

Find your back-to-school schedules, valid from September 1, 2025 to July 5, 2026 and from August 25, 2025 to July 12, 2025 for certain lines.

September 2025 back-to-school: your new schedules are available!

The new timetables are already available:

  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
  • At the stops
  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités website via the "Schedules" section

For the start of the 2025 school year, several lines in your area will benefit from adjusted schedules:

  • Line 30-03 : optimised timetables during off-peak hours with line H at Franconville - Le Plessis Bouchard station
  • Line 30-21 East and West : connections all day long with line J at Cormeilles en Parisis station
  • Line 30-49 : adapted timetables to facilitate your connections with line H and RER C at Franconville - Le Plessis Bouchard station
  • Line 1433 (new line):
  • Weekdays: easier connections in Cormeilles during off-peak hours.
  • Weekends: connections are provided in Cormeilles all day.
