Similar news

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

Your territory, Provinois – Brie et Seine, will be among the first to benefit from this new numbering.

Why does the line number change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number, particularly in this new territory.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find the line concerned. For example, there are 13 bus lines in Île-de-France that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Provinois – Brie et Seine area, all regular bus lines now start with 32, except for express lines.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over in order to facilitate the change (examples: 10 becomes 3210, 11 becomes 3211, 12 becomes 3212, etc.).

What will this new issue bring?

Passengers will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when the number is entered into the search engines of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr application or site, access to the information concerned will be more direct.