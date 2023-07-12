Similar news

Your lines change and adapt to your needs!

More service, and improved connections

On lines 3201, 3202, 3203, 3213, 3214 and Express 07 the offer is reinforced with the addition of trips and/or new services.

On lines 3201 (formerly Cars Moreau line 1) and 3203 (formerly Cars Moreau line 3): timetables have been modified to improve connections with train P at Longueville station

(formerly line 2 of the Cars Moreau): the service during off-peak hours is reinforced and timetables are modified in order to improve connections with the R train at Montereau station On line 3213 (formerly Procars line 13): an additional round trip is added from Monday to Friday and a Saturday offer is added (one round trip) to facilitate travel to the Marne-la-Vallée hub. The timetables are also adapted to improve connections with the P train at Nangis station. Please note that some trips will now be limited to Pézarches – Station de Covoiturage where passengers will benefit from a connection with the Express line 50

Line 3214 (formerly Procars line 14) will serve all stops on its route, including Vaudoy en Brie (stop "la Fontaine"), on all routes. An additional race will also be added, benefiting the workers working in Val Bréon

A more adapted offer

On lines 3215 (formerly Procars line 5), 3216 (formerly Procars line 51), 3251 (formerly Procars line 1-1), and 3262 (formerly Procars line 3), some trips switch to a special school circuit (reserved for a school public with specific pricing) or to Demand-Responsive Transport by reservation.