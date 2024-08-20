Your network is evolving, after lines M and Z, lines A, C and I also become accessible to people with reduced mobility at certain stops.
Line A:
All stops on the line will be accessible except for the following stops:
Direction Rosny-sur-Seine Gare
- Mantes-la-Jolie Bus station
- George Sand
- Aristide Briand
- Franklin Roosevelt
-Islands
Direction Limay Fosses Rouges:
- Franklin Roosevelt
-Islands
- Limay Bridge
- Croms
Line C:
All stops on the line will be accessible except for the following stops:
Direction Mantes-la-Jolie Bus station
- Édouard Vaillant
In both directions of traffic
-German
-Fragonard
- Mantes-la-Jolie Bus station
Line I:
All stops on the line will be accessible except for the following stops:
Direction Mantes-la-Ville Bus station
- Chemin de Dreux
- Yachting
In both directions of traffic
- Mantes-la-Jolie Bus station
- Pierrettes
- Graviers-Mongazons
On buses and coaches, it is essential to respect accessibility for all. Spaces reserved for people with disabilities must be left free, and users are asked to give these places to those who need them.
The audio and visual announcements are there to help people who are hard of hearing or visually impaired, so be attentive to make it easier for them to get around.
The buses are equipped with ramps to facilitate access for wheelchair users. If you need assistance, inform the driver at the stop or contact customer service in advance on 01 30 94 77 77.
Our drivers, trained to handle all situations, are at the heart of our commitment to optimal accessibility, guaranteeing each passenger a journey in complete safety, comfort and serenity.
Our goal is to ensure open and convenient public transportation for all.