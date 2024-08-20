On buses and coaches, it is essential to respect accessibility for all. Spaces reserved for people with disabilities must be left free, and users are asked to give these places to those who need them.

The audio and visual announcements are there to help people who are hard of hearing or visually impaired, so be attentive to make it easier for them to get around.

The buses are equipped with ramps to facilitate access for wheelchair users. If you need assistance, inform the driver at the stop or contact customer service in advance on 01 30 94 77 77.

Our drivers, trained to handle all situations, are at the heart of our commitment to optimal accessibility, guaranteeing each passenger a journey in complete safety, comfort and serenity.

Our goal is to ensure open and convenient public transportation for all.