With Rogervoice, 3 modes of communication are offered:

Video interpreting in French Sign Language (LSF): the traveller speaks in sign language to the interpreter, who translates the signs of the deaf or hard of hearing person orally to the customer advisor and then translates the customer advisor's response to the traveller in real time into sign language

The spoken French language completed (LfPC): the traveller is put in contact with a video coder who instantly encodes the traveller's words in LfPC

Real-time subtitling of the exchanged words

To be put in touch with a Rogervoice operator, you have the choice. You can:

From the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal, under the heading External services, click on "Access the service for the deaf and hard of hearing in the territories of Bièvre, Mantois and Paris Saclay - Rogervoice service"