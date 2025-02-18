Your Express lines change number, we explain everything to you!

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

Your territory, Provinois Brie et Seine, has already benefited from the renumbering of lines in August 2023. In March 2025, this renumbering is extended to Express lines.

Why is the number of my bus line changing?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 1!

How do I find my way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code.

The numbers of the Express lines now start with the number of their department (7704, 7705, 7707...).

What will this new issue bring me?

You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or website, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.

Good to know!

The schedules and routes of your lines remain unchanged.