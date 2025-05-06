Similar news

Your lines are going into summer 2025 mode!

Find your 2025 summer schedules, valid from July 7 to August 31 inclusive!

Val Parisis summer infographic from 7 June to 31 August

Val Parisis summer infographic from 7 July to 31 August

This summer, your territory is encouraging you to consult your summer timetables exclusively online via the Infos > News section > 95 Val-d'Oise > Val Parisis > or directly on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

You can also reach us at: 0800 10 20 20.

Find below your schedules for the periods of:

  • July 7 to August 31, 2025
  • July 14 to August 24, 2025

Opening hours valid from 7 July to 31 August 2025 inclusive:

Line 3007

 -  1.5 MB

Line 3010

 -  1.5 MB

Line 3011

 -  2.1 MB

Line 3014

 -  937.6 KB

Line 3047

 -  997.5 KB

Line 3048

 -  1.1 MB

Line 9503 A

 -  1.7 MB

Line 9503 B

 -  1.5 MB

Opening hours valid from 14 July to 31 August 2025 inclusive:

Line 3003

 -  1.4 MB

Line 3005

 -  5.5 MB

Line 3012

 -  2.6 MB

Line 3042

 -  2.0 MB

Line 3049

 -  1.4 MB

Line 3801

 -  3.5 MB

Line 3804

 -  1.1 MB

Line 9519

 -  5.3 MB

Line 9520

 -  4.1 MB

Line 9529

 -  3.4 MB

Please note:

  • Lines 30-28, 30-31, 30-32, 30-33, 30-34, 30-38 and 95-26 do not run during the summer period.
  • The transport offer remains the same all year round for lines 30-09, 30-18, 30-21, 30-22, 30-23, 30-37, 30-43, 30-46 and 95-21.

You can also follow our news on X: @ValParisis_IDFM

See you soon in your territory!

