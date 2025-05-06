Similar news

Val Parisis summer infographic from 7 July to 31 August
This summer, your territory is encouraging you to consult your summer timetables exclusively online via the Infos > News section > 95 Val-d'Oise > Val Parisis > or directly on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
You can also reach us at: 0800 10 20 20.
Find below your schedules for the periods of:
- July 7 to August 31, 2025
- July 14 to August 24, 2025
Opening hours valid from 7 July to 31 August 2025 inclusive:
Opening hours valid from 14 July to 31 August 2025 inclusive:
Please note:
- Lines 30-28, 30-31, 30-32, 30-33, 30-34, 30-38 and 95-26 do not run during the summer period.
- The transport offer remains the same all year round for lines 30-09, 30-18, 30-21, 30-22, 30-23, 30-37, 30-43, 30-46 and 95-21.
