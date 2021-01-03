Your Citalien is evolving!

Published on

1 min reading

Farewell Nicolas Guiard, hello 8 May 1945

From 18 January 2021, the route will change

The route is evolving:

  • Citizenship Square
  • Hyphen Square
  • May 8, 1945
  • Rose garden
  • Olof Palme
  • Boissénart La Haie
  • Plaine du Moulin à Vent
  • Jean Rostand
  • Konrad Adenauer
  • Fairground
  • Europe
  • St Exupéry
  • 3 Clocks
  • Mail bus station

Your Citalien will now take the first section of the future Tzen 2, between the Westfield Carré Sénart shopping centre and Savigny-le-Temple. This means 3 things:

  1. More comfort
  2. More punctuality
  3. More speed.

What changes for you:

In Savigny-le-Temple, the Nicolas Guiard stop is replaced by the new 8 Mai 1945 stop, equipped with a dynamic information terminal, and accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Similar news