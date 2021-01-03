Similar news

Your Citalien will now take the first section of the future Tzen 2, between the Westfield Carré Sénart shopping centre and Savigny-le-Temple. This means 3 things:

More comfort More punctuality More speed.

What changes for you:

In Savigny-le-Temple, the Nicolas Guiard stop is replaced by the new 8 Mai 1945 stop, equipped with a dynamic information terminal, and accessible to people with reduced mobility.